Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Saturday for talks in Cairo on a one-day official visit to Egypt upon Shoukry's invitation, in a first between the countries in 11 years.

The ministers held a news conference after the meeting.

Türkiye will never forget support given by Egypt in difficult time of Feb. 6 earthquakes, Çavuşoğlu said in Cairo.

Çavuşoğlu added that Ankara and Cairo were to raise diplomatic relations to highest level "as soon as possible," as he stressed that mechanisms between countries will be revived.

He stated that Ankara, Cairo needed to work "more closely" for region, adding: "We will develop our cooperation on regional issues as well."

Shoukry said that the development of Türkiye-Egypt ties was in interests of both nations.

Çavuşoğlu also noted that the foreign ministers were preparing for a meeting between the presidents of the countries, as he added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi might meet after Türkiye's upcoming elections.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.

Türkiye and Egypt will have differences of opinion in the future, Çavuşoğlu said, adding: "It's natural. It also happens between brothers, but whatever happens, we will do our part as both sides to not break these ties again."

Çavuşoğlu said they also discussed international issues as well, particularly Palestine, terrorism, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "We are in an intense effort with the U.N., especially on the extension of the grain agreement. Russia said it could be extended for a period of two months. In fact, today is the last day of the previous agreement, and we will continue working for this (deal) to continue after two months," he added.

Post-election meet

For a possible future meeting between the presidents, Çavuşoğlu said he and Shoukry were making preparations, adding that Erdogan and al-Sisi might meet after Türkiye's upcoming elections, scheduled for May 14.

For his part, Shoukry said the development of Turkish-Egyptian relations is in the interest of both countries. "We have solid ground and we are confident that we will re-establish strong relations with Türkiye," he said. Emphasizing that Egypt shared a common vision with Türkiye on many regional and international issues, Shoukry said they discussed the resumption of ties and appointment of ambassadors. He said the ministers wished to keep communication channels between the two countries open and continue coordination. Turning to economic ties, Shoukry said: "There were Turkish investments in various fields in Egypt. In the past years, the trade volume between the two countries has increased to $9 billion. This is an important figure for both countries. In fact, Türkiye's investments in Egypt have reached $2.5 billion."

The minister noted that both sides presented their in-depth views on what needed to be done to restabilize the region and strengthen it against challenges. Shoukry added that they also discussed normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Palestine and the reflections of the Syria, Libya, and Ukraine-Russia war.

Egypt's history tangled with Ottoman domination in Türkiye kept two countries on opposite sides of the Mediterranean Sea closer for centuries. Relations renewed in 1925 when the fledgling Republic of Türkiye established diplomatic relations with Cairo in 1925 but it took more than two decades before Türkiye appointed an ambassador to Egypt.

Relations have been largely stable except for brief periods of suspension in the 1960s but they reached to new heights when Morsi was elected president in 2012. After Morsi was toppled, Türkiye maintained contact with Cairo before downgrading diplomatic relations in 2013, while economic ties remained largely unharmed.