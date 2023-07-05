Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have welcomed the advancement in Türkiye-Egypt ties, the first of its kind in a decade.

On Tuesday, Ankara and Cairo upgraded their diplomatic relations to the ambassadorial level. Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Şen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr El Hamamy as ambassador to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the move, saying it “will be positively reflected on enhancing security and peace at the regional and international levels and serving common interests, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the countries and people of the region.”

The UAE also hailed the elevation of the Turkish-Egyptian diplomatic relations.

The UAE Foreign Ministry expressed hope that “this important step would strengthen bridges of communication and dialogue and contribute to reinforcing stability and cooperation in the region.”

The Turkish-Egyptian agreement will “enhance development and peace at the regional and international levels for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, serve common interests and achieve further prosperity and growth,” it added.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheith also welcomed the elevation of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Egypt as a “positive development.”

Jamal Rushdi, a spokesperson for the Arab League chief, said the move will contribute “to calming the atmosphere in the region and strengthening diplomatic communication as a way to solve problems.”

The Arab Parliament also hailed the step, saying it “will contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere for stability and resolving crises and challenges facing the countries of the region.”

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d’affaires since 2013. Tuesday’s decision came as the sides have been taking steps to break the ice in recent years, starting with consultations between senior Foreign Ministry officials in Ankara and Cairo in 2021.

Normalization between the two accelerated after Turkish and Egyptian presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi shook hands in Doha at the World Cup in 2022 and began to take off following the deadly February earthquakes in Türkiye and Erdoğan’s reelection in May.

When he called to congratulate the Turkish leader on his victory, Erdoğan even invited el-Sissi to Türkiye, which the Egyptian president welcomed. According to Turkish media, el-Sissi could visit Ankara later this month.

The rapprochement between the two countries is part of Türkiye’s efforts to build bridges with countries in the region where Ankara has recently also repaired its ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia and the UAE since Turkish economic policy requires good relations with a large number of Gulf nations.

Erdoğan has repeatedly said Türkiye hoped to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis,” intensifying diplomacy after years of tensions. He is due to travel to Saudi Arabia and UAE in the upcoming weeks.