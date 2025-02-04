Türkiye and Egypt on Tuesday opposed any efforts to displace or expel Palestinians from their homeland, calling on Israel to permit the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to continue its humanitarian operations.

In an official statement issued following a meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Ankara, it emphasized the importance of preserving the UNRWA's role and called on Israel to reverse its decisions undermining the agency's work.

It highlighted UNRWA’s role in supporting Palestinian refugees in the occupied territories.

Both nations reiterated their strong support for the Palestinian people’s resilience, attachment to their land, and legitimate rights.

They condemned any actions aimed at displacing or relocating Palestinians, warning that such measures would threaten regional stability, risk escalating conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and cooperation.

The statement also reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to a just and lasting peace based on international law, UN resolutions, and the two-state solution.

It emphasized the need to address the root causes of instability in the Middle East by establishing an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.