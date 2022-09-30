Türkiye on Thursday affirmed its "strong will" to contribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after it was elected to the agency's board of governors.

"Türkiye has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for the term 2022-2024," the Foreign Ministry announced in a written statement following the election results of Thursday's 66th IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

The statement said Türkiye, which will assume the duty with Denmark within the Western Europe Group, was last a member of the group in 2015-2017.

Türkiye's membership is "a manifestation of our strong will to contribute to the objectives and work of the Agency, which became even more important under the current conjuncture," it stressed.

The IAEA is an independent, international science and technology-based organization operating within the United Nations and was established on July 29, 1957. It provides support to member countries in the use and planning of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes and prepares Nuclear Safety Standards. It controls the fulfillment of the commitments of the countries with the inspection mechanism within it.