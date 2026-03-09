Türkiye and the European Union held a high-level virtual meeting to discuss the escalating conflict involving Iran and rising tensions across the Middle East, bringing together senior officials from both sides to exchange assessments and coordinate diplomatic efforts.

The session brought together Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with representatives from other regional countries.

In a statement shared on his NSosyal account after the meeting, Yılmaz said the talks focused on assessing the humanitarian and geopolitical impacts of the conflict, which carries a significant risk of spilling over across the region.

Yılmaz said Türkiye’s main objective remains the swift end of hostilities to protect regional stability, peace and global economic prosperity.

"We condemn attacks targeting third countries as well, and we continue our diplomatic efforts multilaterally to bring the conflicts to an end,” Yılmaz said.

U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Iran retaliated with barrages targeting U.S. bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel in the region.

A total of eight U.S. service members have been killed amid the ongoing conflict.