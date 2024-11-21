Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan presented his ministry’s budget to lawmakers on Thursday at Parliament where he summed up the country’s ongoing and future foreign policies.

“We have footprints in every continent through our 360-degree foreign policy approach,” the minister said. “We have the ability to counter threats at the same time weighing the opportunities we have,” he added.

Türkiye raised its diplomatic profile in recent years in the international community with its ambition to elevate its status from a regional power to reckon with to an international actor. Under Fidan and his predecessor Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the country pursued a diplomatic blitz for peace in every conflict directly or indirectly affecting it while building new ties with old foes.

Fidan said Turkish foreign policy inherited a glorious legacy stemming from the country’s history and a longstanding state tradition, along with humanitarian values it held dear. “These are the main principles and driving forces of our foreign policy. We work resolutely in every corner of the world for our country’s interests. The ministry is an essential part of our national security system,” he underlined.

He stated that Türkiye was decisive in its pursuit of peace everywhere and conducted a reputed foreign policy in the world and its region. “Our experience helps us to better respond to issues at hand and achieve our goals. International relations are now multidimensional and multilayered. This is our perspective as well,” he said.

The minister acknowledged a myriad of challenges in 2024, noting Türkiye was in a region facing multi-faceted and difficult challenges. “We are going through an era with multiple, serious breakdowns in the international community, where foundations of the international system are shaken, competition is escalated and geopolitical, economic equations are being reshaped,” he said. He listed some of the challenges as frozen and ongoing conflicts, irregular migration, xenophobia, anti-Muslim sentiment, climate crisis, social injustice and risks posed by new technologies.

“Stagnation in the global economy and crises pushed countries to explore new resources elsewhere. Rare earth and raw material sources paved the way for a new competition between various powers,” he noted.

In a thinly veiled reference to U.S. support for the PKK terrorist group’s Syria wing YPG, Fidan stated that some countries trained and equipped terrorist groups for their own interests and this posed a serious risk.

He also expressed concerns about the destabilizing effect on the region of efforts to start a regional war by Israel that expands as far as Iran, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and terrorism originating in Syria and Iraq. “Thus, we chose the title of our budget book this year as “A Decisive and Strong Turkish Foreign Policy in an Era of Uncertainties,” he said.

Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Fidan said Israel continued its genocide in Gaza and targeting Hamas and Hezbollah served Israel’s larger aim of displacing Palestinians from their lands.

"We have entered an era where not only international law but also humanity has been shelved. Israel, emboldened by impunity, has not only continued its oppression in Palestine but has expanded the war to Lebanon and other regional countries," he added.

Fidan noted the increasing risk of war due to the direct tension between Israel and Iran. He recalled that Israel targeted the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), to which Türkiye contributes, and decided to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Türkiye has consistently stood with the Palestinian people and has not remained silent in the face of genocide, Fidan said. He emphasized that Israel's goal from the start has been to spread the war throughout the region.

He stated that their diplomatic efforts regarding the conflict focused only on one solution: a two-state solution involving an independent Palestinian state. “Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to put pressure on Israel are ongoing,” he added.

He emphasized that they would continue efforts to stop arms sales to Israel and to ensure accountability under international law for Israel. Fidan mentioned that on Aug. 7, Türkiye filed an intervention application in a case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Russian-Ukrainian war

Fidan noted that another conflict directly affecting Türkiye was the Russian-Ukrainian war. He highlighted efforts to mitigate the regional and global impact of the war and to reduce risks to Türkiye in 2024.

Turkey facilitated the delivery of approximately 33 million tons of grain through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped prevent a global food crisis, Fidan said, adding that they remain focused on ensuring commercial navigation security in the Black Sea and preventing the war from spreading there.

Fidan reiterated Ankara’s support for peace initiatives to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a permanent solution involving both sides. "With our regular political dialogue with the parties and our fair mediator role, we are a country working intensely for peace," he said, noting that Türkiye continues to facilitate the reunification of political prisoners, captives and civilians, especially Crimean Tatars, with their families.

Syria and PKK

Fidan said that Israel's efforts to expand the war threaten the stability created by the Astana Process, which has reduced bloodshed in Syria, making the situation more unpredictable.

Türkiye’s policy on Syria involves clearing terrorist elements, preserving the country's unity and territorial integrity, advancing the political process and ensuring the safe and voluntary return of Syrians, he said. "Thanks to our firm stance, the PKK terrorist group’s attempts to organize illegitimate local elections in Syria were foiled. We will not allow such attempts in the future, and we will continue our uncompromising fight against the separatist terror group," Fidan stated.

He noted that cooperation with Russia and Iran within the Astana Platform framework remains crucial to maintaining calm on the ground, while consultations with the U.S. on Syria continue.

Ties with EU

On relations with the European Union where Türkiye seeks membership, Fidan noted they were invited to an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers after a five-year hiatus this year. He said the positive atmosphere at the meeting, along with recognition of Türkiye’s strategic importance, shaped the agenda during talks with top EU officials, with a focus on strengthening relations.

"Unfortunately, we see that short-term and contextually inappropriate policies still dominate on the EU side," Fidan said. In discussions, he emphasized that Türkiye’s expectation is for the EU to adopt a forward-looking, inclusive and visionary approach.

A difficult 2025

The minister noted that ongoing conflicts meant challenges prolonging into 2025. “We will work to end Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and ensure Palestine’s international, equal status. We will continue supporting ensuring stability and peace in the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine and Africa,” he said, while noting that Asia will be the stage of competition for major powers in 2025.

“The approach of the new U.S. administration to the matters will also influence (international affairs),” Fidan added.