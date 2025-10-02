Türkiye is closely following the situation of its citizens unlawfully detained on vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla that were seized by Israeli forces and is pursuing all necessary initiatives for their release, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, Turkish citizens were among those aboard vessels unlawfully taken in international waters after an Israeli assault on the flotilla. While the process may face delays due to religious holidays in Israel, their release is expected in the coming days.

Authorities stressed that every precaution is being taken to ensure the well-being of Turkish citizens during their detention, including measures to prevent any health or security problems.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest collective effort to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza to date, was attacked by Israeli forces on Oct. 1 as it approached Gazan waters. Dozens of vessels were unlawfully seized and hundreds of passengers detained.