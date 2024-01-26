Türkiye expects the World Court to rule Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday an hour ahead of the International Court of Justice’s ruling in South Africa’s case.

“We closely follow the proceedings at The Hague and South Africa’s monitoring of it also very fortunate,” Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayers in Ankara.

Recalling a group of Turkish lawyers that brought a file documenting Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians to the International Criminal Court (ICC) last month, Erdoğan said, “I’m hoping both the ICJ and the ICC will reach a positive outcome.”

Erdoğan expressed similar support for the case against Israel in a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

The ICJ will deliver its order in the genocide case today, nearly a month after South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Israel's attacks on Gaza violate the U.N. Genocide Convention.

South Africa is requesting that the ICJ grant interim injunctions, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced people can return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel and medical supplies.

It also wants the court to take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide.

Türkiye has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause and continues diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the conflict.

A delegation of 15 legal experts presented a file to The Hague listing Israel’s war crimes in November citing evidence obtained on-site from Gaza, including notary-approved testimonies from the injured, civilians living there interviewed by phone and information from journalists who currently serve in the enclave and witness Israeli attacks firsthand.