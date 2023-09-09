Türkiye, which experienced two deadly earthquakes in February, expressed solidarity with Morocco, which was rocked by a magnitude 6.8 quake late Friday, which killed more than 1,000 people.

"I convey my best wishes to all Moroccan people affected by the earthquake disaster in friendly and brotherly Morocco," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, wishing Allah's mercy on those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this hard day," Erdoğan tweeted.

The quake is said to be the strongest tremor to hit Morocco in the last century.

The devastating earthquake has also destroyed parts of the old town of Marrakesh.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed sadness, saying Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of support to heal the wounds."

"Condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Morocco; May God have mercy on those who lost their lives and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said in a statement.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also expressed their condolences and wished recovery to the wounded.

The last major earthquake that hit Morocco was in 2004, killing over 600 people.

In February, Türkiye was hit by two earthquakes along the southern border with Syria that killed more than 50,000 people. The country is still trying to heal the wounds of the deadly disaster by rebuilding at least ten cities torn by the quake.