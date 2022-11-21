The Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the people and government of Indonesia over the deadly earthquake, which claimed the lives of 162 people.

In a statement, the ministry said that Türkiye has learned with "deep sorrow" that numerous people lost their lives in the quake in the West Java province.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Indonesia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry said.

The governor of the worst-hit province and a local official said the death toll from the earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday had jumped to 162.

"I regret to inform that 162 are dead," West Java governor Ridwan Kamil said in a video seen by AFP. Adam, the spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town in West Java, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, confirmed the toll to AFP.

Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, still lists the toll at 62. Due to miscounting, officials offered wildly fluctuating death tolls after an Indonesian stadium disaster last month.