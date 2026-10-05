Türkiye extended condolences to the people of Nigeria on Monday and said that it is "deeply saddened" over a deadly military aircraft crash in its Ondo state.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives resulting from the crash of a military aircraft today in Ondo state of Nigeria," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also offered the nation's condolences to those who lost their relatives in the accident and to the people of Nigeria.

A military helicopter crashed in the southwestern state of Ondo on Monday, according to Jimoh Abayomi, public relations officer for the state police.

Abayomi said an investigation into the accident had been launched and that security forces had been deployed to the crash site.

Nigerian Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo told reporters that the helicopter crashed near the Igbokoda Naval Base.

He said 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board, adding that the wreckage had been located and search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing.

Keyamo did not provide any information on casualties or injuries from the crash.

However, media reports quoted the African country's president, Bola Tinubu, as saying that all 32 people on board lost their lives.

The crash was seen as one of the worst air disasters in recent years in Africa's most populous country.

"The president extends his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved," Tinubu's office said in a statement.

A video circulating on social media showed a small crowd gathered near a river while rescuers searched the area by boat.

The president said he had "directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences."