Türkiye on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Pakistan’s Punjab province, extending heartfelt condolences to the people and government of the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains and floods in Punjab province of Pakistan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry conveyed Türkiye’s solidarity with its “brotherly” nation, saying, “We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan.”

Monsoon rains have triggered severe flooding in parts of Punjab in recent days, leading to dozens of fatalities and widespread damage. Emergency efforts are underway as authorities continue rescue and relief operations.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy favorable relations. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the primary platform at the leadership level, which has been instrumental in further cementing bilateral relations.

Ankara and Islamabad have also strengthened bilateral defense and security cooperation in recent years.