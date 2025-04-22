President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reaffirmed their countries' determination to cooperate in finding solutions to global problems and boost bilateral relations as they met in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to see that we act in harmony on almost every issue," Erdoğan said in a joint news conference with the Pakistani prime minister.

He continued by hailing the determined stance of both countries against terrorism.

"Türkiye and Pakistan are among the leading countries demonstrating the strongest stance in the fight against terrorism. Türkiye continues to support Pakistan in its counterterrorism efforts," he said.

Erdoğan also praised Pakistan’s efforts to help end the war in Gaza, calling it one of the countries that responded most strongly to the ongoing genocide.

He noted that both countries are determined to further enhance their initiatives in the coming period.

"We will continue working together toward the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine," he added. Both countries have repeatedly reaffirmed their common stance for Palestine.

In February, Erdoğan visited Pakistan to reinforce brotherly relations with the country.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy favorable relations. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the primary platform at the leadership level, which has been instrumental in further cementing bilateral relations.

Ankara and Islamabad have also strengthened bilateral defense and security cooperation in recent years.