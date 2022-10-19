The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) approved on Tuesday a presidential motion that would extend the Turkish military's presence in Lebanon by another year.

The mandate of Turkish soldiers as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will be extended as of Oct. 30, 2022.

Speaking on behalf of the Good Party (IP), parliamentarian Aydın Adnan Sezgin stated that they support the extension of the mandate of the armed forces for one more year. “Contributing to the peace and stability efforts in such close geography and on the ground of international legitimacy was an attitude in line with our traditional foreign policy and befitting Türkiye,” Sezgin said.

Outlining Türkiye's contributions within the scope of UNIFIL, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Adıyaman Deputy and Chairperson of Parliament's National Defense Commission Ahmet Aydın said: “Our country participated in UNIFIL with an engineering company and naval power in the period of 2006-2013. Since 2013, it continues to participate with our two headquarters, personnel and naval elements. Our Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are currently carrying out inspection operations within the naval task force of UNIFIL with three personnel at the headquarters in Nakura, a frigate for missions at sea, and approximately 200 personnel. Our contribution to UNIFIL with our naval elements is also important in terms of the crisis in Syria and the changing security environment in the Eastern Mediterranean."

After the discussions, the bill was accepted by a vote in Parliament.

The Turkish Parliament first approved the participation of troops in the UNIFIL mission in September 2006.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 when Israel withdrew from Lebanon. The peacekeeping force is intended to provide security and help the Lebanese government in rebuilding its authority.