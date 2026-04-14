Türkiye's pursuit of justice and balance in international order will also be reflected at November's COP31 Summit, which it will host in coordination with Australia. Environment, Urban Development and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum on Tuesday said they will advocate for climate finance to reach directly to affected regions and developing countries at COP31, pledging that the country will act as an "honest intermediary and fair referee” in the process.

Speaking at a program titled Climate Change and Environmental Agenda in Türkiye on the Road to COP31, organized by think tank Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) in Ankara, Kurum stressed that humanity’s core problem today is not merely carbon emissions, but the ongoing struggle between humankind and nature. He noted that Turkish diplomacy was once merely an observer in global climate platforms such as the Rio Summit, but said Türkiye has now strengthened its role as an active and influential actor under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kurum emphasized that water has become a strategic resource and even a factor in conflict in today’s world, adding that states that manage water resources effectively and produce energy without harming nature will shape the future.

At the COP31 gathering, nearly 200 countries are expected to convene in Türkiye to discuss the next steps in implementing the Paris Agreement, including updated emission reduction targets, adaptation measures, climate finance and carbon market rules.

"Today, conflicts in our region trigger energy crises, and asymmetric conflicts increase instability in oil markets. This shows that instability and climate change constitute an ecological survival issue,” Kurum said.

He stated that Türkiye views the climate crisis both as a front requiring strategic defense and as a development opportunity, adding that this approach should be translated into a concrete, measurable, and decisive action plan involving all segments of society.

Kurum said Türkiye’s priorities at COP31 would include water and food security, noting that the world is entering an era where water may replace oil as a critical resource.

"We are rapidly moving toward a period where water will be central to national security and regional stability,” he said, adding that Türkiye advocates for a world where no drop of water is wasted and where countries are able to achieve self-sufficiency with fair financial and technical support. Global population growth, urbanization, changing consumption patterns, conflicts and climate change are intensifying pressure on water resources, with projections showing that by 2040, 33 countries, including Türkiye, could face “extremely high water stress.”

A 2025 study by the U.S.-based World Resources Institute analyzed 167 countries using a water stress indicator. By 2040, countries across the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and parts of Southern Europe are expected to face extreme water stress.

Türkiye ranks 27th, highlighting the combined impact of rising demand and climate pressures. Its neighbors also face significant risks, underscoring the regional challenge of securing sustainable water resources. Fourteen of the most at-risk countries are in the Middle East, heavily dependent on groundwater and costly desalination, with water scarcity threatening economic growth, food production, energy supply and migration patterns.

Highlighting the Zero Waste Project initiative, which has become a global brand under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, Kurum said the initiative represents an effort to protect the "law of nature,” transforming waste into energy and raw material.

"The global financial system places the burden not on those who pollute, but on those who are polluted. We fundamentally reject this," Kurum added.

"In this regard, we categorically reject the current system. Türkiye will fight at COP31 to ensure that climate finance reaches directly to affected geographies and developing countries, and we commit to acting as an honest intermediary and fair referee,” Kurum said.