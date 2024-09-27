Türkiye is closely following ongoing legal proceedings in New York after charges were announced against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a foreign ministry spokesman said Friday, saying it was out of the question for Ankara to interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

Noting that Türkiye's diplomatic missions comply with Vienna Conventions and diplomatic traditions, the spokesman said Ankara was closely following the proceedings.

"It is out of the question for us to interfere in the internal affairs of any country. We are closely following the ongoing legal proceedings in New York. Of course, we reserve our rights under the Vienna Conventions," the spokesman said.

Adams pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals, as the Democrat resists mounting calls from within his own party to resign.

Adams, 64, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at his first appearance in the case in Manhattan federal court.

"I am not guilty, your honor," Adams said when Parker asked for his plea.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said he would file a motion to dismiss the charges next week. Adams is next due in court on Oct. 2.

The mayor was released without having to post any bail on the condition that he not have contact with witnesses or people named in the indictment. Parker said there would be exceptions for staff and family members, so long as he does not discuss the details of the indictment with them.

In the indictment unsealed on Thursday, federal prosecutors said Turkish diplomats and businesspeople illegally funneled money to Adams' campaign and showered him with luxury travel perks, including business-class airplane tickets, opulent hotel stays and meals at high-end restaurants.