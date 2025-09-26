Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Türkiye, as a sovereign state, decides for itself in which areas it will cooperate with Russia.

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about the Russian-Turkish energy cooperation at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov highlighted that the TurkStream and Blue Stream natural gas pipelines are functioning at full capacity.

Peskov underscored that Türkiye and Russia maintain ongoing trade and economic collaboration, saying: "Türkiye is a sovereign state that independently decides on the areas in which it will cooperate with Russia."

The Kremlin spokesperson noted that if Türkiye finds specific forms of trade in particular goods beneficial, it will continue purchasing them.

Addressing claims that diplomats from several NATO countries desire Russian combat planes to be shot down if they violate their airspace, Peskov called them "irresponsible."

"I don't even want to talk about it, it's an extremely irresponsible statement. Extremely irresponsible because the accusations against Russia claiming that its military aircraft violated someone else's airspace or intruded into anyone's territory are groundless," he stressed.

Peskov pointed out that no credible evidence supporting these allegations has been presented, adding firmly: "Our fighters conduct all flights strictly adhering to international regulations."

Responding to comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggesting that 'if Russia doesn't end the war, Kremlin officials must know where the closest bunker is,' Peskov said Zelensky appears intent on proving himself as a "good soldier" to his backers.

"It seems evident that Zelenskyy continues to make desperate efforts to convince his presumed patrons, now expected to be Europeans, that he is a competent and successful warrior. Consequently, he throws threats right and left, sounding rather reckless," he said.

Zelenskyy's threats indicate that "the thoughts of the Kyiv regime are focused on war, not peace," he said.

"The real situation on the battlefronts tells a different story: every day, Ukraine's position and negotiation stance deteriorate," he said.