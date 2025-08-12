The trilateral mechanisms established between Türkiye and Georgia contribute to regional peace, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, as he reiterated the determination of both countries to further boost cooperation.

Erdoğan and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili on Tuesday pledged to deepen cooperation in peace, security and development across the Caucasus and beyond, following talks in Ankara that addressed key regional crises, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Erdoğan said the two leaders exchanged views on all major regional and international developments and emphasized that trilateral mechanisms established in foreign policy and security have been contributing to regional stability. He added that the countries plan to hold a meeting of the three parliamentary speakers once their legislatures reconvene.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the dignified and safe return of Ahıska Turks to their homeland, saying Ankara would continue to extend all necessary assistance.

Kavelashvili met Erdoğan on Tuesday in Ankara, in his first official visit to Türkiye since taking office in December 2024.

Türkiye and Georgia maintain what both sides describe as a strategic, neighborly partnership rooted in deep political, economic and regional ties.

Türkiye recognized Georgia’s independence on Dec. 16, 1991, and diplomatic relations were formalized with the signing of a protocol on May 21, 1992. Both countries have embassies in each other’s capitals; Türkiye also operates a consulate general in Batumi, while Georgia has consulates general in Istanbul and Trabzon, which is located on the border with Georgia.

In recent years, the relations have advanced through high-level visits, shared infrastructure projects and common positions on regional stability.

Türkiye is also active in the Türkiye-Georgia-Azerbaijan trilateral mechanism, launched in 2014, and the Türkiye-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Iran format, inaugurated in 2018, which Ankara says contributes to regional stability, peace and prosperity.