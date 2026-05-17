Germany on Monday will host Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Fidan will join the third meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism. The platform is meant to enhance bilateral relations as well as Türkiye’s ties with the European Union.

He will co-chair the meeting with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul. The meeting will bring together working groups from Türkiye and Germany, which will present reports on the course of bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU relations, security and defense and regional issues.

Turkish diplomatic sources said Fidan would highlight Türkiye’s appreciation of the constructive atmosphere and strengthening dialogue between the two countries, thanks to increasing high-level contacts. He will also underline his conviction that the Strategic Dialogue Mechanism provided a beneficial ground to assess the strategic dimension of bilateral relations and for reinforcing cooperation and synchronization between foreign ministries and talks as part of the meeting would enhance bilateral ties and deepen existing fields of cooperation.

Turkish-German relations have a historic depth and are built upon a strong partnership between the two NATO allies. They also have a multi-layered structure on political, economic, social and security levels. High-level contacts in recent years have contributed to the ties. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last visited Germany in November 2023, while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid a visit to Türkiye in February 2025. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was in Türkiye for a two-day visit in 2025, coinciding with Türkiye’s Republic Day. Fidan was in Germany for an official visit in November 2025, while Wadephul made two visits to Türkiye in October 2025 and this March.

Türkiye is the second biggest trade partner of Germany and eyes increasing current level from $52.2 billion (TL 2.38 trillion) to $60 billion. Between 2005 and 2025, German investments in Türkiye reached to $13.5 billion, while Türkiye’s direct investments in Germany exceeded $4.7 billion in the same period. The two countries are also scheduled to hold a new meeting of the Joint and Trade Commission (JETCO) and the 7th Energy Forum in June in Ankara. Türkiye is a major destination for German tourists. A total of 6.7 million tourists from Germany visited Türkiye last year.

The Strategic Dialogue Mechanism between the two countries was established in May 2013 with a joint declaration signed in Berlin, with the intent of bringing an institutional perspective and strategic dimension to the relations and supporting Türkiye’s EU membership bid. The mechanism had its first meeting in Berlin in May 2013 and the last one in 2014 in Istanbul. After the long hiatus, Erdoğan and Merz announced at their joint news conference in Ankara in October 2025 that they had decided to resume the Mechanism’s meetings.

Diplomatic sources said Fidan would also discuss the Turkish diaspora in Germany and underline that they were the main element empowering the social aspect of Turkish-German relations, and it was crucial to ensure their safety and prosperity. He will also stress the opportunities for advancing trade and economic partnership and mutual investments.

Separately, Fidan will highlight the will to advance existing cooperation in connectivity, high technology, digitalization and green energy and bring attention to the fact that the Energy Forum and JETCO meeting will carry cooperation to new horizons and contribute to developing economic ties with the goal of reaching $60 billion joint trade volume.

The top diplomat will also point out the significant potential of connectivity projects linking Europe to the Middle East, the South Caucasus and Central Asia via Türkiye for cooperation and exchange views with German officials for joint projects to build upon military relations and for cooperation in the defense industry.

On Türkiye-EU relations, Fidan will highlight the need to advance relations on a comprehensive, institutionalized and multilayered cooperation basis, according to the diplomatic sources. He will also underline the importance of the launch of negotiations for updating the customs union and the revival of the visa liberalization dialogue. He will bring attention to Germany’s support for the customs union as a critical element for unlocking the full potential of Turkish-German economic partnership and will stress that a European security strategy will be lacking if it ignores Türkiye’s strategic role, capabilities and geopolitical position. He will underline that Türkiye should be included in EU-led security and defense initiatives, as well as projects and strategies.

Developments in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict will also be on the agenda during the visit. Fidan will tell German officials that multilateral efforts for ensuring maritime passage freedom through the Strait of Hormuz and regional stability were crucial and reiterate Türkiye’s support for efforts for a permanent end to the U.S.-Iran war. Fidan will highlight that a fair and lasting solution through direct talks between Russia and Ukraine is essential, and Türkiye will continue to act in synchronization to that extent with all relevant actors, to re-establish dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

On Israel, Fidan will underline that Israel’s expansionist policies were the main factor for regional instability and insecurity and urge attention to escalating violations of the cease-fire in Gaza by the Netanyahu administration, as well as Israel’s policies aimed at undermining the two-state solution vision. He will call for more efficient action by the international community to ensure lasting regional peace and stability.