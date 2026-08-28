Türkiye has granted visa exemptions to Syrian citizens holding diplomatic passports for official assignments in the country, as well as for tourist travel and transit crossings, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday.

The decision, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, allows Syrian diplomatic passport holders to travel to Türkiye without a visa for tourist purposes for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. The exemption also covers transit passages through Türkiye.

Syrian citizens holding diplomatic passports who are assigned to official duties in Türkiye will likewise be exempt from visa requirements under the new arrangement.

The decision, numbered 6458, was issued under Article 18 of Türkiye’s Law on Foreigners and International Protection.

The measure establishes a specific visa regime for Syrian diplomatic passport holders, distinguishing their travel requirements from those applicable to holders of ordinary Syrian passports.

The new arrangement covers three categories of travel: assignments to Türkiye for official duties, tourist visits and transit travel. For tourism, the 90-day limit applies cumulatively within each 180-day period.

The decision comes as Türkiye and Syria continue to expand official contacts and diplomatic engagement following a period of major political change in Syria.

The visa exemption is expected to facilitate travel by Syrian diplomatic officials and other eligible diplomatic passport holders between the two countries, while also simplifying transit and short-term visits.