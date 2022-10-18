Türkiye and Greece can solve their problems through mutual dialogue and negotiations, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday, amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

"We believe that problems can be resolved through mutual negotiations and dialogue. We persist in this approach. But on the other hand, everyone should know that we will not allow a fait accompli or an undesirable situation in any way," Akar said at the distinguished observer day activities of the "Free Fire-2022" exercise in the capital Ankara.

He added that Türkiye always follows a "responsible, prudent, and patient" policy to ensure peace and stability.

Reminding of his last week's gathering with Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, Akar said: "We openly expressed our feelings and thoughts to them. We stated that for a comprehensive and permanent solution, we need to meet and maintain the dialogue.

"We stated that within the framework of good neighborly relations, these problems can be solved within international law. We still believe that our problems can be solved by talking and meeting as two neighbors, two allies, and with sincere dialogue, without getting third parties involved in this regard."

Akar added that Türkiye is not a threat to anyone, rather it is a "strong, reliable, and effective" ally.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeatedly warned Greece about the militarization of the Aegean islands, in violation of longstanding international treaties, saying: "We may come suddenly one night" without giving a timeframe.