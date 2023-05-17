Greece and Türkiye can create a burst of opportunities and growth in bilateral relations, said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday.

"Honestly, I believe that it would be a dream to erase Greek-Turkish differences from the map and have the two countries collaborate," Nikos Dendias said in an interview with public broadcaster ERT.

"Resolving the Greek-Turkish disagreement on maritime zones in accordance with international law is my greatest dream for Greek foreign policy," he added.

Dendias added that the escalation between the two countries in the summer of 2020 was the toughest time for him as foreign minister.

Due to the level-headedness on both sides and pragmatic attitudes, the worst was averted, he said.

Dendias expressed hope that the window of opportunity to improve relations that commenced after the deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 is maintained.

Greece was among the first countries to convey condolences and offer aid on Feb. 6, when twin earthquakes struck 11 southern Turkish provinces.

Likewise, Türkiye was the first country to offer condolences and aid following a Feb. 28 train accident in northern Greece that left at least 57 people dead.

After the accident, Türkiye allowed a Greek prisoner to visit Greece to attend his son's funeral.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Dendias met on March 20 in Brussels and agreed that Türkiye would support Greece's campaign for the Security Council in 2025-2026. Athens agreed it would support Ankara's candidacy for Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization.

Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos visited Türkiye last week and met his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.