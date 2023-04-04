Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos joined his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday in a rare visit to Türkiye. The two ministers shared warm messages as they spoke at a joint news conference in Hatay, which was struck by earthquakes on Feb. 6.

“I sincerely believe that Türkiye and Greece can resolve their issues in a peaceful way. We are two neighbors that have a multidimensional friendship like the multidimensional problems. We hope we can engage in dialogue without waiting for another disaster,” Akar said. Greece was one of the first countries to provide relief and search and rescue support after the earthquakes.

Akar said they hoped that the Mediterranean and Aegean would be a “sea of friendship” between the two countries and thanked his counterpart for his visit.

For his part, Panagiotopoulos extended his condolences to the victims of the earthquake. He described Akar as his “dear friend” and said they would talk about fighting against new challenges in terms of disasters. He said Greece mobilized to support Türkiye the moment the earthquake hit the country’s south.