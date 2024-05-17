Türkiye's Foreign Ministry welcomed the Bahrain Declaration's implications for the Palestinian cause after it was signed by members of the Arab League at the 33rd summit on Thursday.

"We believe that these conclusions will contribute to ending the massacre Israel commits in Gaza and finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian conflict," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We expect the United Nations and the international community to make concrete contributions to implementing these proposals," said the statement.

The summit, held in Manama, called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. Israeli actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.

The statement also called for the deployment of U.N. peacekeeping forces in occupied Palestinian territories until the implementation of a two-state solution, opening all crossings to ensure the entry of adequate humanitarian aid into the blockaded enclave and to convene an international peace conference.