Türkiye welcomed the cease-fire declared Saturday between India and Pakistan, calling it a critical opportunity for dialogue and long-term stability in South Asia after one of the most dangerous flare-ups between the two nuclear-armed rivals in recent years.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged both nations to “make maximum use of the opportunity provided by the cease-fire to establish a direct and healthy dialogue.” The ministry emphasized the urgent need to bolster communication channels – particularly in counter-terrorism – to prevent future escalations.

An outburst of missile fire on Saturday marked the most serious spike in tensions since last month’s deadly gun massacre, which New Delhi blames on Islamabad.

Just hours after the barrage, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that both sides had agreed to a “full and immediate” cease-fire – news later confirmed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The breakthrough drew swift praise from the United Nations. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the cease-fire “a positive step,” urging it to serve as a gateway to resolving deeper-rooted issues. “The agreement should foster an environment conducive to peace,” his spokesperson said.

India’s Wing Commander Vyomika Singh echoed a similar tone at a New Delhi news briefing, saying New Delhi was committed to de-escalation “provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.” Pakistan’s foreign minister added that Islamabad was ready to consider further steps – if India holds fire.

Behind the scenes, diplomacy moved quickly. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke separately with Indian leaders and Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Asim Munir, pressed both parties to cool tensions and return to dialogue, the State Department confirmed.

China also stepped into the diplomatic fray. In a statement from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted praising Pakistan’s restraint and reaffirming Beijing’s “ironclad” support for its close ally.

“China will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,” Wang reportedly told Dar. The timing of the call – before or after the cease-fire – remained unclear.

Türkiye, for its part, expressed appreciation to all nations involved in brokering the truce, especially the United States, highlighting its role in reducing tensions in one of the world’s most volatile flashpoints.