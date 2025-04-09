Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye has no intention to enter into conflict with any countries in Syria, but it also cannot remain a bystander if instability emerges in a neighboring country that will pose a threat to the country.

"As Türkiye, we have no intention of entering into conflict in Syria – not with Israel or any other country. Syria is an independent nation, and we are now facing a new Syria," Fidan told a live broadcast on CNN Türk, adding that it was necessary to allow the new administration in Syria to shape its own defense policy, foreign policy, and regional affairs.

He warned that trying to take preemptive measures based on speculative assumptions, as Israel is doing, only leads to provocation.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.

NATO member Türkiye has fiercely criticized Israel over its attacks on Gaza since 2023, saying they amount to genocide against the Palestinians and has applied to join a case at the World Court against Israel while also halting all trade.

The animosity between the regional powers has spilled over into Syria, with Israeli forces striking Syria for weeks since a new administration took control in Damascus. Türkiye has called the Israeli strikes an encroachment on Syrian territories, while Israel has said it would not allow any “hostile” forces in Syria.

Fidan also said that the platform Türkiye established together with regional countries – including Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, with Syria’s participation – was proving highly effective, particularly in addressing security challenges such as the fight against Daesh. He pointed out that this platform represents the first serious initiative in many years where a free and sovereign Syria voluntarily engages with neighboring countries.

"As we have consistently stated, Israel’s ongoing operations serve neither Syria’s security nor Israel’s. In the long run, they will only fuel greater instability and insecurity across the Middle East. Therefore, as Türkiye, we must act proactively – through diplomacy and other measures – to contain this crisis before it escalates further," Fidan said.

Noting that Israel has been carrying out systematic military strikes since Dec. 8, targeting Syrian military infrastructure including aircraft, helicopters, naval assets, air defense systems and radar installations, Fidan said these strikes are part of a deliberate strategy to prevent the new Syrian administration and armed forces from inheriting any operational capability following the departure of Bashar Assad.

"This is not a random act. Israel is pursuing a calculated policy to deny the new government military capacity, leaving behind nothing usable," Fidan said, suggesting prior regime elements may have shared intelligence with Israel.

The strikes, which once focused on Iranian and Shiite militia targets, have now shifted toward Syria’s own national infrastructure.

'U.S. should rein in Netanyahu'

"When viewing the Middle East from a perspective focused on Gaza and Palestinian issue, the U.S. needs to, so to speak, set limits for Netanyahu and draw a clear framework," Fidan said.

"The Biden administration’s unreserved support for Israel led to a major erosion in both U.S. legitimacy and the global norms it represents," he added.

President Donald Trump, by contrast, had promised to end wars in both Ukraine and Gaza and while there has been some movement on Ukraine, Fidan expressed hope that progress on Gaza would follow.

"This is not just a regional war; it’s a power struggle," Fidan said. "The question is who’s in charge – Washington or the Israeli lobby?"

Türkiye open to deconfliction mechanisms in Syria

Asked whether Türkiye would engage in U.S.-brokered talks with Israel, Fidan clarified that while such decisions rest with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye’s policy priority is preventing direct conflict between regional actors and Ankara remains committed to its pledge to not resume diplomatic or economic relations with Tel Aviv until a permanent cease-fire is established.

“We’re already conducting military operations in areas with U.S., Russian, Iranian and Jordanian presence. Just as we have established deconfliction mechanisms with these actors, similar arrangements with Israel are possible and should be technical in nature.”

Fidan emphasized that this was not about normalization with Israel but about operational safety.

"Coordination and deconfliction are standard military protocols – not special treatment for Israel," he noted.

Türkiye’s relationship with Trump

Hailing the close relationship between President Erdoğan and Donald Trump, marked by mutual respect, Fidan said Trump sees Erdoğan as a strong global leader.

"Our president has a similar appreciation for Trump’s leadership qualities,” Fidan said, adding that a meeting between the two is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Fidan added that Türkiye continues to press for a resolution on CAATSA-related sanctions and its suspended participation in the F-35 program.

"We had an established role in F-35 production, which was disrupted. We are now reassessing our future role, pending threat assessments by our Air Force," he said.

He also noted that the new U.S. administration is re-evaluating its Syria policy from scratch.

“We believe this offers an opportunity to shape developments diplomatically. However, we will never leave our national security in the hands of others’ decisions," he said and added: “We are prepared for peace, but ready for other options if necessary.”