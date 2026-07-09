As a close ally of Somalia, Türkiye continues to expand its clout in the African country. Security sources said Wednesday that Ankara played an active role in launching and sustaining dialogue between Somalia's government and the opposition during a period of debate about the Constitution and electoral system.

Talks began Tuesday in Mogadishu following initiatives by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), after disagreements about proposed changes to the Constitution and election system.

MIT's long-running efforts with the parties, carried out under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have produced positive results, according to the sources.

Representatives of the Somali Federal Government and the opposition agreed to continue talks, while the process is being conducted in close coordination with the Turkish Foreign Ministry, they added.

They said MIT has long been engaged in efforts to build trust between Somalia's political actors and help address disputes through dialogue on a constructive basis.

Throughout the process, Türkiye conveyed to the parties that lasting peace and stability in Somalia can only be achieved through dialogue, compromise and an inclusive political process, while emphasizing that the future can only be shaped by the will of Somalis, sources said.

Security sources said Türkiye, as Somalia's genuine friend and strategic partner, will continue contributing to peace, stability and development in the country.

The Somali government thanked Türkiye for its mediation role, saying government and opposition representatives met in Mogadishu in a friendly atmosphere. "The meeting enabled the parties to exchange their views openly, sincerely and constructively," it said, adding that the sides expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its "dedicated facilitation role" throughout the dialogue process. Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who attended the talks on behalf of part of the opposition, said the parties agreed during the Mogadishu meeting to continue an inclusive dialogue process for Somalia's political stability, security and prosperity.

Türkiye-U.K.-Somalia ties

Türkiye's long-term engagement in Somalia, built on development, security cooperation and sustained political commitment, has created a foundation for stability that could be strengthened through closer cooperation with the U.K., speakers said during a discussion at the U.K. Parliament on Monday.

The event, titled "Anchoring Stability: Aligning the UK, Türkiye and Somalia in the Horn of Africa," was hosted by the Center for Anglo-Turkish Relations (CATR) at the House of Commons in partnership with the Horn Report and Geopol Report.

Addressing the meeting, Turkish Ambassador to the U.K. Osman Koray Ertaş said Türkiye's engagement with Somalia has never been limited to humanitarian aid but has developed into a comprehensive partnership supported across Turkish society.

Türkiye's relationship with Africa, not only with Somalia but with Africa as a whole, has been a fundamental part of its foreign policy, he said. The policy is not only about aid but is also strongly supported by different segments of Turkish society, including the private sector, civil society, educational institutions and development actors, Ertas said.

He stressed that Türkiye's ties with Somalia are rooted in history and shared solidarity.

"There is a strong affinity between our country and our nation and Somalia and the Somali people. This relationship has its roots in history. We feel ourselves close to our sisters and brothers in Somalia, and we try to be with the Somalian people in their difficult times," he said.

Noting that Somalia has made significant progress despite ongoing challenges, Ertaş said Türkiye has remained committed throughout the country's recovery process.

"Things were very difficult in the past. Comparatively, it's in much better shape now. And during these difficult times, we continue to be part of this positive process," he said.

Welcoming international support for Somalia, including from the U.K., Ertaş said Ankara sees cooperation rather than competition as the way forward.

"We welcome support of international governance in Somalia, including the U.K.," he said, adding that Türkiye's Somalia policy enjoys broad domestic backing, with numerous Turkish NGOs actively participating in reconstruction and development efforts.

He also pointed to Türkiye's investments in health care, including a major hospital in Mogadishu staffed by Turkish medical volunteers, as well as joint projects in fisheries and hydrocarbons. He also underlined Türkiye's security cooperation with Somalia, including the training of over 20,000 Somali security personnel.

Speaking at the event, Somali Ambassador to the United Kingdom Abdulkadir Hashi welcomed the report presented by the Center for Anglo-Turkish Relations, saying it reflects Somalia's transformation from a country dependent on humanitarian assistance to one focused on development and investment.

"With respect to the report, first of all, I truly appreciate framing Somalia as a country that has moved away from humanitarian dependency and toward a development objective, one that is ready for foreign investment and partnership-based global action. That framing was very, very welcome," Hashi said.

He said the report's proposal for closer trilateral cooperation between Somalia, Türkiye and the U.K. builds on already strong bilateral relationships.

"The core objective of the report is the trilateralization of our already meaningful bilateral relations with Türkiye by adding the United Kingdom to that equation. As the Somali ambassador to the U.K., nothing could make me happier than to see our best friend, Türkiye, and my host country, the U.K., which has also truly stood by us, form a closer cooperation," he added.

Chairing the event, Afzal Khan, Labour Party member of Parliament and former U.K. trade envoy to Türkiye, said closer cooperation among allies has become increasingly important amid growing global instability.

"Somalia and Türkiye are both extremely important partners. As we see global insecurity with the ongoing war in Ukraine and the unrest across the Middle East, strengthening ties with our allies in the meeting has become even more pertinent," Khan said.

He said the CATR report correctly identifies the foundations for achieving lasting stability in Somalia.

"This report by the CATR rightly identifies the long-term stability in Somalia, which benefits not just Somalia but the whole of Africa, and indeed the U.K is best advanced through three key pillars: strengthening the solid axis, accelerating investment and economic growth, and deepening trilateral cooperation between Somalia, the U.K. and Africa," he said.

Khan also argued that development should increasingly replace aid dependency.

"For too long, the West has given aid to Somalia and expected it to grow and recover, but it cannot do this dependent on aid alone, and I've always looked at this issue with the idea that we've got to deal with the symptoms and the causes," he said.