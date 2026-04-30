Somalia, one of East Africa’s most strategically positioned countries, distinguished by its rich historical heritage and vast potential, was once synonymous with prolonged internal conflict and persistent security challenges. Today, however, it is leaving that narrative behind and advancing toward a far more resilient and promising reality. In this new era, one that transcends past hardships, the country is not only healing its wounds but also steadily constructing a transformative process in which security is being established, state capacity is being strengthened and development initiatives are producing tangible results on the ground. The most striking reflection of this transformation can be seen in the renewed sense of safety felt in the streets of Mogadishu, a city once associated with instability, and in the hope visible on the faces of its people.

During a recent visit conducted on the occasion of the arrival of the Çağrı Bey ultra-deepwater drilling vessel in Somalia – an important milestone symbolizing the deepening strategic partnership between Türkiye and Somalia – my delegation and I had the opportunity to directly observe the concrete manifestations of this transformation. The vibrancy felt in the streets of Mogadishu, the hope reflected in people’s expressions, the improvements in the functioning of public institutions and the growing economic dynamism all clearly demonstrate that Somalia is no longer defined solely by the hardships of its past but increasingly by a strong vision for its future.

Changing Somalia together

So how did Somalia reach this point? How did it transition to an era in which billion-dollar projects like the Çağrı Bey are shaping the future in its waters? What are the fundamental dynamics driving this transformation?

Undoubtedly, the most fundamental and decisive factor behind this transformation is the Somali people themselves. Despite decades of destruction, uncertainty and hardship, Somalis have never abandoned their commitment to their country and nation. On the contrary, they have preserved their determination to rise again under all circumstances. This society, capable of rising from its own ashes, is the true architect of today’s progress through its resilience, determination and unwavering sense of belonging. Their industriousness, their stubborn refusal to yield in the face of adversity and the endurance cultivated through a deeply rooted pastoral culture have become ingrained characteristics. At the same time, their historically strong trading tradition, entrepreneurial spirit and ability to seize opportunities swiftly have served as key drivers of economic revival. Together, these qualities have enabled not just recovery but a powerful process of reconstruction that shapes the future.

The second critical turning point in this transformation has been Somalia’s determination to establish close relations with Türkiye in the 2000s, culminating in the historic visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Somalia in 2011. This visit was not merely symbolic; it marked a genuine turning point that influenced Somalia’s trajectory.

Following this visit, President Erdoğan provided Somalia with a strong umbrella of protection and support at both regional and international levels, leading the country’s reconstruction process politically, diplomatically, and humanely. This approach not only deepened Türkiye-Somalia relations but also became one of the cornerstones of the stability and hope Somalia enjoys today.

What began as humanitarian assistance has gradually evolved into a multidimensional strategic partnership. Numerous Turkish institutions, including the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, the Yunus Emre Institute and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, have played active roles in Somalia under this strong vision, operating across a wide spectrum from infrastructure and education to healthcare and humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines’ regular flights to Mogadishu have reconnected Somalia to the world after years of isolation, playing a vital role in its reintegration into the international system.

Türkiye’s contributions have extended beyond development and humanitarian assistance to include a decisive role in strengthening Somalia’s security capacity. Through training, advisory services and institutional support, Türkiye has contributed to the rebuilding of Somalia’s security structures, significantly supporting the establishment of the security environment now felt on the ground. This approach reflects a historical continuity; similar solidarity existed during the periods of Ahmed Gurey and Mohammed Abdullah Hassan, shaped by Ottoman support to the region. Today, the strong cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia can be seen as a modern revival of these historical ties and shared sense of destiny.

These efforts have not only enabled physical reconstruction but have also instilled hope, confidence and belief in the future among the Somali people. Today, this relationship has evolved beyond humanitarian aid into one encompassing energy, trade and strategic investments, becoming one of the most important partnerships shaping Somalia’s future.

Strengthening state, security

The improved security environment and renewed vitality in cities, strengthened with Türkiye’s support, have not only normalized daily life but also paved the way for a comprehensive state-building process. For the first time in decades, Somalia is experiencing a recovery of this scale simultaneously across security, political and economic domains, elevating its position as a country that commands greater attention within the international system.

The gains achieved in this process are also closely tied to the determined reform and restructuring policies pursued under the leadership of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In November 2023, Somalia formally joined the East African Community (EAC), strengthening its regional integration.

In December 2023, it successfully completed the debt relief process led by the World Bank and the IMF (HIPC Completion Point), eliminating approximately $4.5 billion in debt and crossing a critical threshold toward reintegration into the global financial system. Furthermore, Somalia’s election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term has made it a more visible and influential actor on the global diplomatic stage.

In the field of security, one of the most critical developments has been the lifting of the U.N. arms embargo in December 2023, which had been in place since 1992. This decision represents a historic turning point, enabling Somalia to build its own security capacity and act more independently in defense matters. These developments clearly demonstrate that under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s leadership, Somalia is evolving from a country focused solely on internal stabilization into an actor with a growing voice at regional and global levels.

This strengthening of state capacity is also reflected domestically. The completion of the provisional constitution process, the clarification of the constitutional framework through parliament, the increased functionality of public institutions and the direct payment of teachers’ salaries from the national budget all indicate that the state has become a tangible presence on the ground.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the security sector. The Somali army today operates in a far more coordinated, integrated and functional manner than in the past, with operations particularly in the Southwest regions highlighting this increased capacity. As progress in counterterrorism continues, the sound of explosions that once became commonplace in many parts of Somalia, especially in Mogadishu, has been replaced by the voices of children, perhaps the most striking symbol of this transformation.

Somalia’s growing state capacity and diplomatic effectiveness are also evident in its response to regional and global developments. The strong support shown by the international community for Somalia, against attempts by Israel to recognize Somaliland, disregarding Somalia’s sovereignty, demonstrates the country’s increasing diplomatic weight and ability to shape outcomes. Somalia is no longer merely reacting to developments; it is emerging as an actor capable of influencing them.

Progress in economy, energy

Economically, visible transformation is underway, particularly in Mogadishu. Rising skyscrapers, newly built shopping centers, hotels and increasing investments are concrete indicators of economic revival. For the first time since the 1990s, tourists are beginning to visit Somalia again, reflecting both improved security and the country’s changing image internationally. At the same time, Somalia is strengthening its sovereignty on land, air and sea through military cooperation with Türkiye, enhancing its security architecture with modern platforms and training support.

Developments in the energy sector represent the most strategic forward-looking dimension of this transformation. Following the pathway opened by the 3D seismic studies conducted by the Oruç Reis vessel, the operations of the Çağrı Bey ultra-deepwater drilling ship mark the beginning of a new era for Somalia. These efforts, among the deepest offshore drilling operations in the world, are not only about energy exploration but also constitute a critical milestone on the path toward economic independence.

Moreover, Somalia’s vision is no longer limited to underground resources. Space and satellite projects emerging within the framework of cooperation with Türkiye are opening the door to a new era described as the “democratization of space.” This approach enables developing countries to access space technologies, creating new opportunities across fields ranging from communication and security to agriculture and disaster management. Somalia’s participation in this process reflects its determination to take part not only in today’s developments but also in the technological competition of the future.

Perhaps the most crucial element of all these developments is the upcoming “one person, one vote” electoral system. In a country where indirect and limited representation has long prevailed, this new model will, for the first time, allow citizens to directly participate in governance. This transformation will broaden the political sphere, strengthen the bond between the state and society, and deepen citizens’ sense of belonging and ownership.

Bright future ahead

In conclusion, the current picture in Somalia is not merely a story of recovery, but a collective product of rebirth, determination and strategic partnerships. The unwavering will of the Somali people, combined with the strong brotherhood established with Türkiye, has opened new doors, moving Somalia beyond the fragilities of the past toward a future filled with hope.

It is clear that the determined leadership demonstrated both in Somalia and Türkiye has played a decisive role in achieving this progress. The resilience of the Somali people, their steadfastness in the face of adversity, and their strong hopes for the future continue to form the foundation of this transformation. A secure, stable and prosperous Somalia under construction today is not only vital for the country itself, but also for its region and the global system.

For this reason, preserving these achievements and advancing them further is of vital importance. Somalia is no longer a country burdened by the past but one driven by the opportunities of the future, rising with the potential to contribute to both its region and the world. Ensuring the permanence of this rise depends on sustaining the same determination that has brought it this far.