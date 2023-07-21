Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the necessity of adopting a collective stance among Muslim countries against anti-Muslim hatred in the face of rising attacks on the Quran.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil in Istanbul on Friday, Fidan criticized the desecration of the Quran in Western countries, with the most recent incident in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

"There will be no awareness in Western countries unless Muslim countries adopt an organized stance against rising attacks on the Quran," Fidan said.

He noted that he discussed the issue with his Saudi Arabian, Iraqi and Egyptian counterparts and Libya's head of the unity government Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and agreed to hold an urgent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The members will now discuss what concrete steps can be taken to prevent such hateful acts, he noted.

On Thursday, Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika trampled on a copy of the Quran on a grassy area near the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. Two protestors set fire to the Quran out of view of spectators and cameras. Iraq expelled the Swedish envoy over the hateful incident, as Stockholm's embassy in Baghdad was stormed.

Momika also burnt pages of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking a wave of resentment and anger across the Muslim world.

Meanwhile, Fidan also said Türkiye is opposed to unilateral sanctions, and external interventions in Venezuela.

He said that Türkiye believes Russia should be brought to the table to revive the Black Sea grain deal, adding that other solutions have a high probability of endangering security.

Gil said that his country views Türkiye as a rising country and a guarantor of peace and development.

Earlier this week, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

The agreement, initially signed in July last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports which had been halted as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war which began in February 2022.