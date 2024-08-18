Türkiye is strengthening its cooperation with Indonesia in the military and defense industry fields, alongside other areas such as trade and culture, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Saturday.

Speaking at the 79th Independence Day reception of Indonesia in the capital Ankara, Güler said: “We hope to increase the number of joint training and exercises conducted by our armed forces. Our main goal is to elevate our friendship and cooperation to a much stronger level in every field.”

He also reiterated that the two countries signed an action plan last year on defense cooperation.

“Especially in terms of our trade volume with Southeast Asia, friendly Indonesia holds an important place,” he added. “In addition to all of this, Türkiye and Indonesia also cooperate on the international platforms of which we are both members.”

For his part, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Ankara Achmad Rizal Purnama underlined that his country is expected to rank among the top five economies by 2045.

"We cannot achieve this goal alone. We need the continued support and cooperation of our friends around the world, and I know we can count on Türkiye to be our companion on this journey."

Guests had the chance to taste local Indonesian cuisine and watch traditional dances at the event, which was attended by high-level politicians, academicians and members of the press.