Representatives from Ukraine, Türkiye, the U.K., and France are holding a meeting on Black Sea security in Türkiye on Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Turkish officials have repeatedly said Ankara would support both the cease-fire as well as comprehensive peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB2 drones played a critical role in Ukraine’s early defense against Russian forces. Ankara has facilitated grain export agreements between Kyiv and Moscow, ensuring global food supply chains remain intact. Moreover, Türkiye has been central to prisoner exchange negotiations, demonstrating its unique ability to maintain dialogue with both sides.

Meanwhile, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a cease-fire and lasting peace in Ukraine was "not easy" and condemned Russia's "terrible pattern" of attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

"These discussions are not easy, not least in the wake of this horrific violence. But we all support President Trump's push for peace," Rutte said of U.S.-led talks during a surprise visit to the port city of Odesa, where he met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rutte's comments contrast with an assessment from Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who said he sees a peace deal "emerging" after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Russia.