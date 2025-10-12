Ankara on Sunday hosted a critical meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of Türkiye and Syria, as well as intelligence chiefs. The meeting at the Foreign Ministry follows tensions between Damascus and the U.S.-backed YPG, the Syrian wing of the terrorist group PKK. The YPG, which declared self-styled autonomy in northeastern Syria, near the border with Türkiye, is expected to adhere to a March deal with the post-Assad Syrian administration to join the Syrian army.

The issue is crucial for Türkiye, which often underlines that the YPG, unless it pursues a disarmament initiative as the PKK launched this summer, is a grave risk for security both in Syria and the wider region. The YPG has been warm to the idea to the extent that its leader, Ferhat Abdi Şahin, signed a deal in March with Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Yet, the deal is still not fully implemented, and recent clashes in Aleppo between the YPG and the Syrian army highlighted that tensions between the two sides remain. Although clashes ended with a cease-fire, the YPG appears distant from the idea of fully embracing a new Syria, insisting on decentralization.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Syrian counterpart Assad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalın and his Syrian counterpart Hussein al-Salama.

Foreign Ministry sources said ministers and top officials discussed security cooperation and recent developments in the region.

Earlier, Şahin told a YPG-linked broadcaster that a solution to the integration issue was not possible without Türkiye. Şahin told Ronahi TV that in talks with Damascus, they agreed upon a general cease-fire following clashes in Aleppo but insisted that decentralization should prevail while “safeguarding the territorial integrity of Syria.”

The YPG claims to represent Kurds in Syria and enjoyed U.S. support during the Syrian civil war under the pretext of fighting against Daesh. Ankara strongly opposed U.S. support of the YPG and, during the Baathist rule, carried out a cross-border military offensive to drive out the YPG from areas near its border. When the terrorist group started dragging its feet following the March deal with Damascus, Ankara raised its voice again, implying that another military action may be carried out if the YPG remains a threat.

Fidan hosted his Syrian counterpart on Tuesday. He stated that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s efforts to combat the Daesh terrorist group, emphasizing the importance of Syria's security to Türkiye's own security. Back then, Fidan underlined that Syria’s security is vital to Türkiye’s stability, stressing that Israel’s aggression toward Syria poses the country’s most serious challenge and that such attacks must be firmly opposed. He noted that the two sides discussed Israel’s “unlawful actions” and evaluated efforts to establish security in southern Syria.

“Israel’s attacks on Syria represent one of the most significant problems the country faces. We addressed these unlawful actions in our meeting today and assessed efforts to ensure security in Syria’s south,” Fidan said.

He stressed that Türkiye would continue to support Syria’s efforts toward lasting peace and stability, adding: “Peace and security in Syria can only be realized through respect for the country’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty. Türkiye will continue to support these efforts.” On internal security, Fidan warned that terrorist groups unable to find refuge inside Syria were moving beyond the border to launch operations, and that Ankara did not want the region to become a destabilizing “sore spot.” He said all parties must act in good faith, pursue peaceful methods and demonstrate they pose no threat. Fidan added that Türkiye is closely following the situation and will continue consultations with Damascus. The minister said discussions with his Syrian counterpart confirmed that the Syrian government is in dialogue with the YPG and that talks are proceeding based on a unitary state.

Fidan singled out Suwayda in his remarks, saying Israel’s attacks there were producing negative ripple effects and constituted a matter of national security for Türkiye. The comments come amid a broader regional push to stabilize Syria and curb cross-border threats, and as Ankara presses for greater international engagement with Damascus while continuing counterterrorism cooperation. Fidan also noted that while members of the international community often express their expectations of the Syrian government, the Syrian people also have expectations in return – particularly that the world should take a clear stance against Israel’s attacks.

“A government open to cooperation with the international community is now in power in Syria. Just as Syria fulfills the obligations demanded by the international community, the international community must also fulfill its duties toward Syria by lifting all sanctions,” he added.

For his part, al-Shaibani highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement, noting that the Syrian government is in discussions with the terrorist YPG/PKK-dominated SDF, and that the talks are continuing based on a unitary state. He called on the SDF to implement the March 10 agreement "without delay," accusing the group of stalling measures vital to the country's security and stability. He said that the group's slow response is "hindering the interests of our people and obstructing counterterrorism efforts," noting that the deal "remains only ink on paper" because the SDF is reluctant to take necessary steps.