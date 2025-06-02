The second round of direct peace talks coordinated by Türkiye between Russia and Ukraine in just over two weeks began in Istanbul on Monday, although expectations were low for any significant process on ending the three-year war.

With no sign that the two sides are any closer to a deal, the mood in Russia was angry as the talks kicked off, with influential war bloggers calling on Moscow to deliver a fearsome retaliatory blow against Kyiv after Ukraine on Sunday launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and elsewhere.

"The eyes of the whole world are focused on the contacts here," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the Russian and Ukrainian delegations as they faced off against each other on opposite sides of the room in the sumptuous Çırağan Palace by the Bosphorus.

"We believe that you will achieve concrete results that will bring us one step closer to peace," Fidan added, saying the aim of the meeting was to evaluate the conditions for a cease-fire, to discuss a possible meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, and to look at more prisoner exchange opportunities.

The two sides are due to discuss their respective and wildly different ideas for what a full ceasefire and a longer term path to peace should look like amid stark disagreements and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said the U.S. could abandon its role as a mediator if there is no progress.

There was an unexplained delay in the start of talks which had originally been slated to start at 1 p.m. local, but began nearly an hour later.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Moscow's delegation, said that Russia had received Ukraine's draft memorandum for a peace accord ahead of the talks. Russia had said it would present its own draft peace accord at the talks along with unspecified ceasefire proposals.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov was heading his country's delegation. Several members of his delegation wore combat fatigues.

The last round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on May 16 yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war with each side freeing 1,000 prisoners, but no sign of peace - or even a cease-fire as both sides merely stated their opening negotiating positions which were far apart.

Strain on peace

Recent comments by senior officials in both countries indicate they remain far apart on the key conditions for stopping the war.

Fierce fighting has continued along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, and both sides have hit each other's territory with deep strikes.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian drone attack destroyed more than 40 Russian planes deep inside Russia, Ukraine's Security Service said, while Moscow pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones.

Russian air defenses downed 162 Ukrainian drones over eight Russian regions overnight, as well as over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday.

Ukrainian air defenses damaged 52 out of 80 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.

Two ballistic missiles struck a residential neighborhood in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, including one that hit near a school, the city's mayor said.

One missile landed near an apartment building, while the second struck a road near the school, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a statement and published a photo of a wide crater.

"Standing next to the crater, you realize how different it all could have been," Terekhov wrote. "A few more meters – and it would have hit the building. A few more minutes – and cars, buses would have been on the road."

No casualties were reported.