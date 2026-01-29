Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled for an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which the leaders are expected to discuss regional and international developments, sign agreements and deepen relations.

In a statement shared on the NSosyal social media account, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the visit will include the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, to be held in Ankara under the chairmanship of the two presidents.

The meeting is expected to focus on steps to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Duran said a number of agreements aimed at expanding the legal and institutional framework of relations are expected to be signed. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments, he added.

As part of the visit, the presidents are scheduled to attend, via live video link, the inauguration of housing projects built in the southern province of Hatay with contributions from Uzbekistan, following the devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye in February 2023.

Relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan have gained new momentum in recent years after a period of fluctuating ties following Uzbekistan’s independence. A turning point came with Erdogan’s visit to Samarkand in November 2016, which helped revive bilateral relations and open a new chapter of cooperation.

Mirziyoyev paid his first official visit to Türkiye as president in October 2017, becoming the highest-ranking Uzbek official to visit the country in more than two decades. Since then, high-level contacts have intensified, with the two leaders meeting frequently in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Mirziyoyev last visited Ankara in June 2024, when the third meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council was held. During that visit, the two leaders signed a joint declaration on deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership, along with nearly 20 agreements covering a wide range of sectors.

Uzbekistan also played a prominent role in post-earthquake assistance to Türkiye, dispatching search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and about 700 tons of humanitarian aid, a gesture Ankara has repeatedly highlighted as a sign of strong bilateral solidarity.