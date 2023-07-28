Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye and Hungary are in close coordination regarding the approval of Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

In a news conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest, Fidan said Stockholm took some steps to address Türkiye’s security concerns but still needs to take further steps. He also said that Türkiye's Parliament would discuss Sweden’s membership when it reopens in October.

The foreign minister also strongly condemned the surge in attacks targeting the Muslim holy book, the Quran, saying that Türkiye is in serious discussions with Muslim countries and with countries allowing such incidents to happen.

He said that the upcoming foreign ministers meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will also focus on the issue and discuss what actions can be taken to prevent them on July 31.

"Looking at recent history, there are many lessons to be learned. Everything in Europe started with book burning, and those books were burned under state supervision ... After the burning of books, there were concentration camps, and we know what happened after that," he said.

Türkiye believes that insulting sacred books under state supervision and defining it as freedom of expression is not correct, Fidan said, adding: "Strategic, social, and other developments that will arise from this are not well understood."

Türkiye cannot tolerate the denigration of sacred values, he added.

"We think that European politicians and statesmen are just starting to develop awareness on this issue, and although we see some awareness, how they will reflect this in their practices and policymaking remains to be seen," the Turkish diplomat argued.

"We will continue to show our strongest reaction on international platforms, and continue our efforts to increase international solidarity and cooperation on this matter."

In the past few days, copies of the Quran were burned in Sweden and Denmark, actions that met widespread condemnation from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

Türkiye's role in new era

For his part, Szijjarto said the world has entered a new geopolitical and economic era, in which Türkiye's role is "much more significant than ever, not only for Hungary but also for the security of the whole of Europe ... both physical and energy security."

He emphasized that Türkiye is taking significant steps to become one of the world's top 10 economic powers, highlighting the importance of his country walking alongside Türkiye.

"If we didn't establish such a strong partnership, we would make a big mistake, because Turkey will soon be among the 10 most powerful countries in the world."

Szijjarto expressed his agreement with Fidan's statements about the attacks on the Quran in Europe.

"We are a Christian country with a thousand years of Christian government, taking Christianity seriously. I must say that, for us, it is entirely unacceptable. The demeaning of any religion's books and symbols, the burning of sacred scriptures, is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

He added that burning sacred books cannot be accepted as freedom under any circumstances.

Fidan began his one-day visit to the capital Budapest upon the invitation of his Hungarian counterpart Szijjarto.

Ahead of his meeting with Szijjarto, Fidan first visited a World War I cemetery for Turkish martyrs at Galicia.

Signing the special book of martyrdom, Fidan said: "As part of my first bilateral visit to Hungary, I am honored to be in the presence of our martyrs on the Galician front. Today is the 109th anniversary of the start of World War I."

Fidan then visited the Representation Office of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest and addressed the Diplomacy Academy of the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry.