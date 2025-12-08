Türkiye and Hungary launched the first meeting of their Joint Consultation Mechanism on Tuesday in Istanbul, hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan was joined at the talks by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın and Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün.

Hungary’s delegation included Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s national security chief adviser Marcell Biró and State Secretary Richard Szabados, who oversees defense industry matters at the Ministry of National Economy.

The meeting marks the first session of the new mechanism designed to deepen cooperation between the two countries across foreign policy, security and defense industry fields.

It also comes ahead of a bilateral meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Orban in Istanbul. The two leaders are expected to sign a series of agreements and hold a joint press conference later in the day.

According to Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan is expected to stress during the meeting that Ankara and Budapest continue working to strengthen and expand their wide-ranging partnership under an enhanced strategic framework. He will underline that the newly established Joint Consultation Mechanism provides an institutional foundation to advance cooperation and elevate ties.

Fidan is also set to call for accelerating joint efforts to boost economic relations and mutual investments while reaffirming both sides’ intent to advance ongoing defense industry collaboration through new projects. He will emphasize the importance of Hungary as a partner in security cooperation and highlight continued coordination in counterterrorism based on shared interests.

The two sides will exchange views on regional and global developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Gaza, Syria, the Balkans, the South Caucasus and Africa. Fidan is expected to welcome Hungary’s constructive stance in supporting progress in Türkiye-EU relations.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan will also hold bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Szijjarto.

The Joint Consultation Mechanism, bringing together foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chiefs and senior defense industry officials, was created to bolster cooperation in military, security, defense industry and counterterrorism fields. It is planned to convene at least once a year, alternating between Türkiye and Hungary.