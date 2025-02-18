President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye would be an ideal host for planned peace discussions between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Zelenskyy, Erdoğan said Türkiye has always supported peace between Russia and Ukraine and would provide all support to ensure that the negotiation process between the two countries leads to lasting peace.

"Given our active diplomacy over the last three years, Türkiye remains an ideal host for talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States," he said.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, saying they were indisputable in the eyes of Ankara.

"In March 2022, we hosted direct negotiations and launched the Black Sea grain initiative. Through all our efforts, we have sincerely strived to be a reliable mediator and have achieved concrete results," he said, adding that Trump’s current initiative to bring an end to the war aligns with the policy Ankara has pursued for the past three years.

Erdoğan noted that they discussed key topics, including steps to be taken in trade relations, as he said he greatly appreciated President Zelenskyy’s efforts in defending the rights of Crimean Tatars.

For his part, Zelenskyy hailed Türkiye's stance, saying that Kyiv was "grateful" for Ankara's understanding and principled approach regarding Ukraine's territorial integrity. He continued by saying that Ukraine and Europe should be included in peace discussions.

Regarding orphaned Ukrainian children, Zelenskyy said First Lady Olena Zelenska and Emine Erdoğan are currently leading a project, as he expressed his gratitude.

Zelenskyy also said alongside Türkiye and Ukraine's other partners, Kyiv was striving to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon against millions of people.

"There is a significant opportunity here, and we must support the people of Syria," he said.

The Ukrainian president also announced that he postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia planned for Wednesday until March 10, adding that no talks could be held behind Ukraine's back.