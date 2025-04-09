Türkiye and Indonesia will build upon their already strong relations as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is expected to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday. Invited by Erdoğan, who met Subianto in Indonesia last February, he will address the Turkish Parliament and later attend the signing of five cooperation agreements between the two countries.

"During the meetings to be held tomorrow (April 10) at the Presidential Complex, steps will be taken to deepen the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Indonesia and discussions will cover current regional and global issues," Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X.

He said that Prabowo is also expected to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), which will take place under the auspices of Erdoğan on April 11-13 in the resort province of Antalya, Türkiye. Altun added that this visit will further strengthen and deepen the relationship between Türkiye and Indonesia, countries with "strong historical and cultural ties."

Turkish Ambassador to Jakarta Talip Küçükcan told Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the visit that Turkish and Indonesian delegations would sign five agreements on defense, industry, education and security cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.

"The two sides desire to increase trade volume to $10 billion and discussions will be held to achieve it," he said.

He noted that the two countries signed 12 important agreements during Erdoğan's February visit to Jakarta, and the Indonesian leader's reciprocal visit was significant to follow up on these.

He noted that the meeting of two important leaders of two great countries at a time of erosion of multilateralism was significant. "This will give a message to a world where the post-World War II order is losing ground as the two leaders will exchange views on reforms in international and global bodies," Küçükcan said.

Erdoğan has advocated U.N. reforms and invented the motto "the world is bigger than five" to include more countries in the five-member U.N. Security Council.

Küçükcan stated that Subianto's address to Parliament was also meaningful, as a head of state rarely addresses the assembly.

"Giving him this opportunity shows the point Turkish-Indonesian relations have reached," the envoy stated.