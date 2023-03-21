Iraq's Defense Minister Thabet Mohammad Saeed al-Abbasi, accompanying Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani during the latter's visit to Türkiye, met his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar in the capital Ankara Tuesday.

Akar welcomed al-Abbasi with an official ceremony and they discussed bilateral and regional defense issues, particularly the fight against terrorism and cooperation in the defense industry.

During the closed-door meeting, Akar expressed that the PKK terrorist group poses a threat to both Türkiye and Iraq. He added Türkiye respects the border and territorial integrity of all its neighbors, especially Iraq, and that the Turkish forces are determined to end terrorism by protecting its borders and people. In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Türkiye has long been stressing that it will not tolerate terrorist threats against national security. It has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that it would not avoid targeting terrorist threats if the expected steps were not taken. In the last two years, the operations intensifying in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group’s influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

The Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq are the PKK’s stronghold, and the group is active in many nearby cities and towns. In addition, it occupies many villages in the region from where it launches attacks on Türkiye.

Akar emphasized the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, information transfer between the armed forces of two countries and the need to increase joint military training and exercises.

The minister also thanked Iraq for the solidarity shown after the Feb. 6 earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye and claimed the lives of over 50,000 people.