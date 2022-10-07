After the European Political Community (EPC) summit held in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, French President Emanuel Macron and Moldovan President Maia Sandu held a joint press conference. Fiala praised Türkiye and said, "Türkiye is the key to solving the migration crisis."

Speaking at the press conference, the Czech prime minister stated that he was proud that the first European political community meeting was held in Prague and thanked French President Emanuel Macron, who was the founder of this meeting. He also praised Türkiye's role in immigration and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fiala emphasized the importance of the meeting in his statement. “Stability and security are at risk because of Russia's aggression. This meeting of European leaders took place at a critical time for the continent. We brought together countries that do not normally meet. Our common goal is to work to strengthen the security and well-being of Europe as a whole.”

“(European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen and I talked to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about many issues, including immigration. Türkiye is the key to solving the current migration crisis. Türkiye is not only a country that keeps immigrants in its territory but also a country that takes important steps in solving the problems in the countries the immigrants come from.”

In addition, Fiala talked about Türkiye's contributions to the solution of the problems created by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Türkiye makes significant contributions to the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Türkiye’s help in the release of POWs and Ukraine's role in the liberation of grain crops is enormous,” he said.

Speaking at the press conference, Macron described the EPC as having tremendous power and said that 44 leaders attending the summit openly condemned Russian aggression and supported Ukraine.

Also, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at the meeting that Europe showed unity in its efforts to help Ukraine regain its sovereignty.

The leaders also agreed on the continuation of the EPC meeting held in Prague, Czech Republic. The next meeting will take place in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. After the meeting in Chisinau, it will be held in Spain and then in England.