Türkiye is prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at restoring calm and stability in southern Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Fidan stressed that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments and hopes to see de-escalation as soon as possible. He reiterated Ankara’s firm support for Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty.

The Turkish foreign minister also condemned Israel’s intervention in the situation, calling it unacceptable. He urged the Benjamin Netanyahu government to end actions that threaten regional stability and the Syrian people’s future.

On Thursday, Türkiye and 10 Arab countries reiterated their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, stability and security, denouncing foreign interference and condemning ongoing Israeli strikes.