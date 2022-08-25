Israel and Türkiye are moving to the next phase of relations, courtesy of a well-managed normalization process, said the Israeli charge d'affaires in Ankara.

"I believe very much in this normalization process because I think it is a gate that would enable the relations between the two countries really to soar to new heights," Irit Lillian said in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

With the recent landmark announcement that full diplomatic ties would be restored by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years, Türkiye and Israel opened the doors to boosting cooperation in a range of areas, from technology to tourism and defense industries to the economy.

"There is a very large spectrum of cooperation in different fields – be it agriculture, water, desertification – that are in front of us," said Lillian.

While the trade volume between Türkiye and Israel is around $8 billion (TL 145.32 billion), she expressed hope that the figure might reach $10 billion easily as a result of the normalization process.

Touching on tourism, Lillian said more Israeli airlines are coming back to Türkiye with the new aviation deal signed in July, adding that Israeli tourists have also returned to the country.

With the announcement on the restoration of diplomatic relations leading to expectations of new steps in various fields, Lillian said the first ministerial visit by the Turkish side to Israel following the restoration of ties will very likely focus on economic cooperation.

"As far as we know, a very senior minister from Türkiye is supposed to lead a delegation to Jerusalem," she said, adding, "this minister is going to be welcomed by the minister of economy."

"I believe this is going to be the first encounter, but there is more to come. We are working on it."

She said the Joint Economic Committee, which last convened in 2009, is expected to convene in September or early October at the helm of the visiting Turkish minister and his Israeli counterpart.

Deconfliction mechanism

Lillian, who has been serving as charge d'affaires in Türkiye since the beginning of 2021, believes that the reconciliation process that was initiated last year "is a process that as part of it contains a different deconfliction mechanism."

She emphasized that if this deconfliction mechanism is used wisely by Israel and Türkiye, it will enable the two countries "to contain future crises."

Hailing Turkish and Israeli officials' efforts for the process, namely Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and the Israeli undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Lillian responded to a question on whether a third party played a mediating role, saying "the reconciliation process was a decision of both governments."

On the appointment of the new Israeli ambassador, she said it would take a few more weeks for Israel to announce the person's name.

Asked whether the Palestinian cause would have a negative impact on Turkish-Israeli relations, Lillian explicitly said it doesn't "depend on a third party."

Noting that she is well aware that the "Palestinian question is very dear to the hearts" of the Turkish government, she underscored that "it is also a very dear question to us Israelis."

Comparing the bilateral relations of the two countries to marriage, she said: "Nevertheless, I don't think there should be a third party in this marriage."

"I tend to believe that the process that we have created during the past year is a process that contains a different deconfliction mechanism," she said. "And if we use this deconfliction mechanism wisely, we will be able to contain future crises."

Course of relations and elections

With Israel facing its fifth general elections in three years on Nov. 1, Lillian hopes that it won't adversely affect the newly restored full diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Israel.

She stressed that Turkish-Israeli relations go back a long way and both countries know their "ups and downs," adding: "I really hope that this time, we are creating relations that would be more solid and that we can contain problems that might come on the way."

Lillian went on to say that the course of bilateral relations "is not a question of one government or another government."

Noting that Türkiye will also hold elections in June next year, she said bilateral relations should not depend on the decisions of politicians.

"It should not be binded by political decisions of the two peoples. It should be a strong foundation that would enhance peace and stability in our region, no matter who is going to head one of our countries," she said.

Asked if any joint collaboration on energy is on the agenda of Türkiye and Israel, Lillian said that "Israel is very much committed to the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline (EastMed), which is a project that we have been planning for many years together with Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Egypt and the U.S. as partners."

Earlier this year, however, the United States announced its decision to withdraw its support from the project, which seeks to transport Israeli natural gas to the European market via the Mediterranean Sea and Greece.

As a ramification of Russia's war on Ukraine, Lillian said "the demand for energy, namely for natural gas, has grown tremendously in the past year."

Türkiye and Israel take steps to normalize ties, including last week's decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

The announcement follows months of bilateral efforts to mend ties that began to fray in 2008, following an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

Relations then froze after the deaths of 10 civilians following an Israeli raid on the Turkish Mavi Marmara ship, part of a flotilla trying to breach a blockade by carrying aid into Gaza in 2010.

A 2016 reconciliation agreement that saw the return of ambassadors all but collapsed in 2018-2019, when more than 200 Gazans were shot dead by Israeli forces during border protests.

The two countries expelled ambassadors in 2018 over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests on the Gaza border against the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

Türkiye will reappoint an ambassador to Israel "soon," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

Ankara reiterated that normalizing ties with Israel does not mean Türkiye will make concessions on the issue of Palestine.

Palestinian authorities also welcome the normalization of ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv, according to Turkish officials.

The relations between Türkiye and Israel will gain a "new momentum" after the appointment of ambassadors, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also said last week.