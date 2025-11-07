The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of committing genocide, the office announced Friday.

The warrants were issued as part of an investigation into alleged war crimes and atrocities committed during Israel’s attacks in Gaza. The suspects reportedly include senior Israeli political and military figures accused of directing or facilitating attacks that resulted in the killing of over 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Following the submission of a criminal complaint to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, Istanbul Bar Association Chair Yasin Şamlı held a press conference outside the Istanbul Courthouse, condemning Israel for committing genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza despite signing a cease-fire agreement.

Şamlı said Israel’s actions were not limited to Gaza, stressing that the “terror structure of Israel” had become a threat to all humanity. He noted that in the past two years alone, Israel had carried out attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Iraq, Malta and Egypt.

Recalling the killing of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, who was shot 335 times inside a vehicle, Şamlı said: “This act shows the world that Israel is committing an open genocide. Israel kills children out of fear. There is no innocent person that Israel would refrain from attacking. Israel is a threat to all humanity.”

He added that the bar had previously filed complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the U.N. Human Rights Office, after which the ICC issued arrest warrants for two Israeli officials accused of genocide.

“Today, we have filed a new complaint over the killing of 5-year-old Hind Rajab, the bombing of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital and the crimes committed against activists of the Global Sumud Fleet,” Şamlı said.

Emphasizing that Israel continues its crimes despite the rulings of the U.N., the ICC and the International Court of Justice, Şamlı underlined that under Turkish law, genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes are within the jurisdiction of Turkish courts and carry no statute of limitations.

Şamlı concluded that the perpetrators of genocide will one day be held accountable before the law, adding that the International Association of Lawyers and Istanbul Bar No. 2 will continue to be “the voice of humanity’s conscience and the defenders of justice.”