Turkish and Italian defense chiefs on Thursday discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues, and cooperation in the defense industry during a phone call.

Congratulating Guido Crosetto on the new post and wishing him success, Hulusi Akar described Türkiye and Italy as "highly important" friends and allies, the Turkish Defense Ministry statement read.

Akar emphasized that increasing the potential in bilateral military relations and defense industry cooperation will carry the strategic partnership to higher levels within the framework drawn by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In this regard, Türkiye is ready to further develop its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Italy in the Eastern Mediterranean and other regions, Akar said.

He added that cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorism will contribute to regional and global peace, stability and security.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish and Italian interior ministers also discussed fighting illegal migration over the phone.

Süleyman Soylu and Matteo Piantedosi also addressed the cooperation of police, gendarmerie and coast guard, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The duo agreed to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two ministries.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution in their countries.

The Italian premier recently said that Italy and Türkiye are the two main players in the Mediterranean.

Meloni's remarks came after the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where she held a news conference evaluating the summit and her contacts.

"Italy and Türkiye are historically the two main players in the Mediterranean (region). It is important that the two nations talk to each other in this way, for example, about the energy and migration crisis," she said.

Erdoğan met with Italian Prime Minister Meloni for the first time after she became Italy's first female prime minister as her right-wing coalition emerged victorious in the general elections on Sept. 25.

Türkiye and Italy are two regional powers that share common interests, common history, and common values in the Mediterranean basin. In this respect, it would be appropriate to define Turkish-Italian bilateral relations as a strategic partnership, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye and Italy work together to find solutions to regional and global issues as well. From Afghanistan to Lebanon the two countries cooperate to bring peace and stability to a vast geography.

Italy is currently Türkiye’s fourth biggest trade partner. Current fields of cooperation include energy, defense industry, tourism, infrastructure, automotive, and chemicals; but there is still a great potential to further develop economic and commercial relations.