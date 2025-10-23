Fifteen countries, including Türkiye, as well as the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s approval of draft laws seeking to impose its so-called “sovereignty” over the occupied West Bank.

The joint statement from Türkiye and other nations denounced the legislation as a flagrant violation of international law and U.N. resolutions, warning it would further escalate tensions and undermine peace efforts in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump also voiced opposition to the annexation move, saying that Israel would lose Washington's support.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, where more than 4 million Palestinians live under Tel Aviv’s military occupation. Over 600,000 illegal Israeli settlers reside in more than 250 illegal settlements built on confiscated Palestinian land, in defiance of international law.

Palestinians continue to face worsening conditions as extremist settlers – often protected by Israeli forces – carry out attacks and seize farmland, while far-right Israeli parties push for full annexation of the occupied territory.