Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Türkiye plays a central role as a stabilizing and constructive force in both regional and global affairs, describing the country as a “key to peace.”

"Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, our country stands out not only in its region but also in the world as a constructive and balancing actor, guided by the understanding that Türkiye is the Key to Peace," he said on his Türkiye-based social media account NSosyal.

"With strong leadership and effective diplomacy, Türkiye continues to be identified in regional crises not with conflict, but with solutions; not with polarization, but with stability. The humanitarian stance displayed in wars and crises on a global scale is the strongest reflection of the diplomacy of compassion, which places our country alongside the oppressed," he added.

Duran’s post also included a video featuring President Erdoğan’s previous remarks on world peace and his bilateral meetings with various leaders.