Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan pledged Wednesday to deepen their strategic partnership by expanding trade, investment and transportation cooperation while reaffirming support for diplomatic efforts to resolve regional conflicts.

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev made the remarks after co-chairing the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan Joint Strategic Planning Group with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Kulubayev described the talks as "productive and comprehensive," saying they were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, openness and trust.

"The discussions clearly demonstrated our shared determination to further strengthen and develop cooperation between our countries," he said.

The ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed concrete steps to deepen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including trade, investment, transportation, education and cultural exchanges.

Kulubayev said the two sides also discussed preparations for reciprocal visits by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kyrgyzstan.

He said economic cooperation remained one of the meeting's top priorities, adding that both governments reaffirmed their political support for mutually beneficial investment projects and their commitment to creating favorable conditions for new joint initiatives.

The ministers also discussed measures to facilitate travel, work and educational opportunities for citizens of both countries while strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Highlighting regional connectivity, Kulubayev said the Middle Corridor remains one of Kyrgyzstan's strategic priorities.

He said Bishkek aims to connect the planned China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to the Middle Corridor, allowing access through Türkiye to European and Arab markets.

"For us, the Middle Corridor is one of the most important routes," Kulubayev said.

Regional and global security issues also featured prominently during the talks, according to the Kyrgyz minister.

He said both countries agreed that international disputes should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and international law rather than conflict.

Kulubayev also praised Türkiye's diplomatic mediation efforts in regional crises.

"We have always supported Türkiye's reforms and its mediation efforts," he said. "Türkiye plays one of the most important roles in establishing peace in the region and resolving crises."

He thanked President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Fidan for their diplomatic initiatives and invited Fidan to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Kulubayev also expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support during Kyrgyzstan's successful campaign for a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

He said Kyrgyzstan intends to serve as a constructive bridge-builder capable of promoting dialogue and diplomacy among countries with differing interests while advocating for the interests of landlocked developing countries, mountainous nations and small island states.