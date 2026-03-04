Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a series of diplomatic contacts, meeting with the U.S. ambassador to Ankara Tuesday and speaking with several regional and international counterparts about recent developments in the region, officials said.

Fidan met with U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in Ankara, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The meeting was held behind closed doors, and officials released a photograph of the encounter but did not disclose further details.

In separate phone calls, Fidan also spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Nechirvan Barzani, the head of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, on the same day.

According to diplomatic sources, the conversations focused on the latest regional developments and ongoing political and security dynamics regarding the U.S-Israel’s attacks on Iran.

Fidan also held a phone call with British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, during which the two discussed the current security environment in the region.

Officials said the talks addressed diplomatic efforts that could help end ongoing conflicts and promote regional stability.

The large-scale assault by the United States and Israel began Saturday, targeting multiple Iranian military and political sites and killing several senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military commanders, according to Iranian and regional reports.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said Tuesday that at least 787 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli-U.S. attacks on Iran since the war started.

The aid organization said on its Telegram channel that strikes had hit 153 cities across the country and that more than 3,600 emergency responders had been deployed nationwide.

In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks against Israel as well as Gulf countries that host U.S. assets, striking or attempting to strike bases and facilities linked to American forces.

The strikes and retaliatory fire continue to push the region toward a wider war.

Türkiye has intensified diplomatic contacts with regional and international partners in recent weeks as tensions and security concerns continue in parts of the Middle East and surrounding regions.

The Foreign Ministry led the diplomatic efforts since the first day of the war, discussing the latest developments and possible steps to halt the attacks.

On Feb. 28, Fidan spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.

In a separate call with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Fidan discussed the rising tensions and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the conflict.

On March 1, the minister spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to exchange views on the latest situation in Iran. The same day, he also held a call with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi regarding diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

On March 2, Fidan spoke with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov about initiatives to end the regional clashes. He also held a call with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky, during which the two discussed the broader impact of the conflict.

Later the same day, he spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, discussing recent developments in the region and potential steps to reduce tensions and stop the attacks.

Fidan also spoke with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on March 2, with the two discussing the latest political, security and humanitarian developments in the region, as well as possible diplomatic steps to reduce tensions and end the attacks.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday also stated that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın had contacts with their counterparts and Türkiye was closely watching the developments.

“We have no problems regarding our border security and the security of our airspace. Our troops, police and intelligence took top-level measures. We hope to manage this process successfully with a policy prioritizing the security of our country and our nation. Simultaneously, we will accelerate our diplomatic efforts, first to secure a cease-fire and then for a return to the negotiation table. Until these difficult days are behind us, our state and nation will stand with all brotherly nations in the region,” he said.

On Jan. 30, Türkiye hosted Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, in Istanbul. Fidan said intense Turkish diplomacy produced a format for renewed talks. Washington had been pushing to resolve four issues simultaneously, while Iran rejected the approach. Türkiye proposed splitting the agenda: two issues would be discussed directly between Washington and Tehran, and two would be addressed by regional countries.