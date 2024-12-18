President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and Lebanon are on the same page regarding the re-establishment of order in Syria, as he reiterated Ankara's determination to support the stability and welfare of both countries.

Erdoğan was speaking at a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"A new era has begun in Syria. As two important neighbors of the country, We have agreed on the need to act in unison," Erdoğan said.

Highlighting that the security of Lebanon was directly intertwined with the stability of the region, Erdoğan said there would be no peace in the region if there was no cease-fire in Gaza and permanent peace in Palestine.

"We expect all actors who are aware of the fact that Syria's stability means stability in the region to contribute to this process and sincerely hope they do," he said. He continued by saying that he believes the Syrian people will successfully overcome the process and that both Türkiye and Lebanon aim to revive Syria.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

From politics to economy, returning refugees to humanitarian aid, Turkish institutions are gearing up to develop bilateral ties and rebuild Syrian infrastructure devastated by 13 years of civil war following the ouster of Assad’s brutal regime.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdoğan welcomed Mikati in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

Türkiye has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Lebanon, amid Israeli aggression.

Türkiye dispatched tens of tons of humanitarian support to Lebanon in line with President Erdoğan’s instructions and Lebanon's requests.

Ankara also welcomed the cease-fire in Lebanon while expressing its readiness to extend support to the country to establish internal peace.

Mikati thanks Türkiye for its solidarity, support through 'these difficult times'

For his part, Mikati expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support as his country continues to endure Israeli attacks.

Mikati highlighted the deep and long-standing ties between the two nations, particularly in the humanitarian and political realms.

Mikati acknowledged that the economy, society, and environment in Lebanon have suffered due to the Israeli attacks, which have continued despite a cease-fire last month following more than a year of cross-border attacks.

He emphasized the solidarity Türkiye and other Arab nations showed Beirut, adding that this has been of immense importance to Lebanon throughout the current challenging period.

"The solidarity you have shown, especially in these difficult times, means a great deal to us. Türkiye has always closely followed developments in Lebanon and its support is something we deeply value," Mikati said.

He also touched on the broader regional context, pointing to the political transformations occurring in the Middle East, including in Syria, which neighbors both Lebanon and Türkiye.

Mikati stressed the need for international pressure on Israel to halt its actions as it continues to violate the cease-fire terms.

He reaffirmed that as Lebanon endeavors through the ongoing crisis, it remains committed to supporting Syria's sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity. Mikati emphasized the importance of good relations between Lebanon, Türkiye, and Syria.

He expressed confidence that, through continued cooperation, Lebanon and Türkiye will strengthen their bond and work toward a future of peace and mutual respect.

The Lebanese prime minister also thanked Türkiye for being a steadfast ally, especially through times of crisis, underlining that Beirut has learned to rely on its friends, particularly Ankara.

"Lebanon has been through a severe crisis, but we have learned that our trust in God, and in our friends, especially Türkiye, has been our strength," Mikati said.