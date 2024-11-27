Türkiye has welcomed the cease-fire in Lebanon while expressing Ankara's readiness to extend support to the country to establish internal peace.

"We welcome the successful conclusion of the negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon and hope that the ceasefire will be permanent," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

It also called on the international community to make sure Israel complies with the truce deal and provides reparations to Beirut for war damages.

"It is imperative for the international community to exert pressure on Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire and to provide reparations for the damages it has caused in Lebanon," the statement added.

"Türkiye is ready to extend the necessary support for the establishment of internal peace in Lebanon."

"We take this opportunity to recall that in order to ensure regional peace and stability, a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire must be declared in Gaza as soon as possible and Israel must cease its aggressive policies," the Foreign Ministry statement added.